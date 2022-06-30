Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 316,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

