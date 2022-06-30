CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in CONMED by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

