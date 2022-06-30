Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 108,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

