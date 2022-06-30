Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. BNP Paribas currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $147.06.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

