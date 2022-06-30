Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. BNP Paribas currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $147.06.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
