Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €103.00 ($109.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($88.30) to €81.00 ($86.17) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($144.68) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

