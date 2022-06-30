Contrasting Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Insight Enterprises 2.35% 18.24% 5.77%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Insight Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $9.44 billion 0.32 $219.35 million $6.31 13.63

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center transformation; connected workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retails and restaurants, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

