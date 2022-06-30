Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.00. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Converge Technology Solutions traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 2577093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. Research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

