Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lifted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

