Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

