Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 323015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.85 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

