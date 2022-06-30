CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

