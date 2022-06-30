CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.