Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

