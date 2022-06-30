Coty (NYSE:COTY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,657,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

