Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:COUR opened at $14.79 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $43.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,967 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,389,000 after buying an additional 160,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $137,723,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

