Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

CUZ opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

