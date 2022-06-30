Cowen Cuts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Altria Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

