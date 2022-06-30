Cowen Lowers Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $120.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:WTS opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

