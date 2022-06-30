Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRTD opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Creatd has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,757.70% and a negative net margin of 759.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creatd stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Creatd, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 361,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.98% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

