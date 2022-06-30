Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 150 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $143.03 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

