Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1,653.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

WOOD stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.