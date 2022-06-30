Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $49,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

