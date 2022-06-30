Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $170.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average of $192.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

