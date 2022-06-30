Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RJA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

