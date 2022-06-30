Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.38 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.