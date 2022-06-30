Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 504,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $267.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

