Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 700 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonos were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sonos by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sonos by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sonos by 30.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SONO opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,626,937. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

