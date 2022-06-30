Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $46,000 Position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SPDV stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

