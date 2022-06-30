Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.47.

NYSE CP opened at $70.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

