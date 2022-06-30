Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.89.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $227.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.21 and its 200-day moving average is $263.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.