Credit Suisse Group Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 3,900

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 201.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,758 ($21.57) to GBX 1,446 ($17.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.69) to GBX 4,980 ($61.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.87) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,967.60 ($85.48).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 1,294 ($15.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,729.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,692.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 1,219.20 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,175 ($88.03).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

