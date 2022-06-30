Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.85. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 5,544 shares changing hands.
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.