Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.85. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 5,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $598.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

