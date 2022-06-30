Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.86 ($5.00).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.35) to GBX 415 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.03) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £630.48 million and a PE ratio of -1,265.00. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 440.80 ($5.41). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.50%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.