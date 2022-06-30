Critical Analysis: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) versus ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 1 1 14 0 2.81 ExlService 0 3 3 0 2.50

Mastercard presently has a consensus price target of $422.94, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $147.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 47.70% 133.72% 25.61% ExlService 10.00% 20.12% 11.54%

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $18.88 billion 16.62 $8.69 billion $9.61 33.57 ExlService $1.12 billion 4.42 $114.76 million $3.48 42.83

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats ExlService on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

