Critical Analysis: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) vs. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OncoSec Medical and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 515.76%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -150.20% -91.55% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -15.71% -15.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Atossa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($0.95) -0.85 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.61 million ($0.18) -6.44

Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats OncoSec Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in clinical trials collaboration and supply agreement (KEYNOTE-695) and metastatic triple negative breast cancer, which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and technology to treat liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate TAVO in combination or sequenced with a HER2-plasmid vaccine; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park's intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About Atossa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201, an inhalation therapy to improve lung function in severely ill and hospitalized COVID-19 patients; AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate for nasal administration in patients diagnosed with COVID-19; and immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs for the treatment of breast cancer. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.