CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.