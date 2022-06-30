CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.
Shares of CSGS opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
