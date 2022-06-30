CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.