CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.12 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

