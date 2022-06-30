Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.05

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.45 ($0.84), with a volume of 74212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.25 ($0.86).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £794.94 million and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($208,120.13).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

