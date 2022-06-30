Cutler Group LP Acquires New Holdings in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,750,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $13,442,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,584,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

