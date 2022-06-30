CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.43

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 4481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

