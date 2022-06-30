CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 187,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 188,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$132.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
