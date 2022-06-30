CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 187,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 188,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$132.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$31,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$519. Also, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,382.93. Insiders have sold a total of 450,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,240 over the last three months.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

