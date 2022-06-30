Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

NYSE DRI opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

