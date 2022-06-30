David James Clare Sells 55,000 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

TSU stock opened at C$33.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.09. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

