DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Trading Up 3% Following Insider Buying Activity

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $81.85. Approximately 17,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,400,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

Specifically, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $6,522,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

