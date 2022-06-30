Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

