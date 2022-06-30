Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.