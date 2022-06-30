Denali Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTSI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $605.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

