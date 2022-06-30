Denali Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.