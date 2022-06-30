Denali Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

